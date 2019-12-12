Acadie-Bathurst Titan recalls forward from Summerside Western Capitals

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan has recalled forward Bennett MacArthur from the Summerside Western Capitals.

General Manager Sylvain Couturier made the announcement on Wednesday.

MacArthur is currently ranked fifth in the Maritime Junior A Hockey League with 37 points in 27 games.

It's the Summerside, PEI native's second stint with the Titan.

MacArthur broke the ice with a goal early in the first period Wednesday night, helping the Titan down the visiting Cape Breton Eagles.