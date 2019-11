The Acadie-Bathurst Titan has sent forward Tristan Roy back to the Magog Cantonniers of the Quebec Midget AAA Hockey League.

The 16-year-old was picked by the Titan 19th overall at the 2019 draft.

Roy has zero points and a minus eight rating in 18 games this season.

General manager Sylvain Couturier says the move is what's best for Roy's development.