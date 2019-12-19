Acadie-Bathurst Titan signs 'Eddie' to help out when things get 'ruff'

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan has welcomed a new member into its fold.

He's young, doesn't fit into a jersey, and can't hold a stick, but he's really good a chasing pucks.

'Eddy' is a 12-week old French Bulldog who's been adopted by the Titan and has been recognized by Canadian Mental Health Association of New Brunswick as the club's official emotional support dog.

Forward Logan Chisholm says Eddy's hard work is paying off already.

Chisholm says pup brings a positive vibe to the locker room, helps calm players, and allows them to get a little down time.

Eddie is the first emotional support dog to be adopted by a team in the CHL.

He spends most of his busy day with players and can often be found hanging out in the lunchroom or in the dressing room trying to until skates.