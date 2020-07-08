Acadie-Bathurst Titan signs two of its top draft picks

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan has signed two of its top picks at the 2020 QMJHL Draft.

General Manager Sylvain Couturier announced Monday the club has signed standard player agreements with blueliner Lane Hinkley and centre Dylan Andrews.

Couturier says Hinkley is a solid defenseman with 'shutdown capability' which is 'tough to find in this day and age'.

Meanwhile, Couturier says getting Andrews in the second round was like getting a second pick in the first round.

He says Andrews can score goals and has a 'solid 200 foot game' with a healthy appetite for competition.

Hinkley is from Moncton while Andrews hails from Lawrencetown, Nova Scotia.