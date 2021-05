Charlottetown Islanders beat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 7 - 5 on Sunday to take a two-game second round series lead.

Ben Allison scored twice for the Titan while Mathieu Desgagnes, Alexis Dube, and David Doucet each chipped in with one.

Netminder Jan Bednar blocked 28 shots.

Riley Kidney was named First Star of the Game.

Game Three of the best-of-five series goes Tuesday night.