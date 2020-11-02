Acadie-Bathurst Titan win streak comes to an end



Acadie-Bathurst Titan say its five-game win streak come to an end over the weekend.

On Friday, the Moncton Wildcats edged the Titan 7 - 6 in overtime.

Riley Kidney, Ben Allison, Mathieu Desgagnes, Logan Chisholm, Lane Hinkley, and Felix-Antoine Marcotty each found the back of the Wildcats' net once, while netminder Chad Arsenault notched 30 saves.

Kidney was named Third Star of the Game.

On Saturday, the Charlottetown Islanders doubled up on the Titan 4 - 2.

Cole Huckins and Marc-Andre Gaudet scored the Titan's only two goals of the game while Christian Sbaraglia managed to stop 37 shots.

Gaudet was named Second Star of the Game.

The Titan's on the road this weekend for a pair of games against the Cape Breton Eagles.