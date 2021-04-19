Acadie-Bathurst Titan wraps up regular season with win over Wildcats

Acadie-Bathurst Titan wrapped up the 2020-21 regular season with a 5 - 3 win over the Moncton Wildcats.

Jaxon Bellamy found the back of the Wildcats' net twice, while Adam McCormick, Mathieu Desgagnes, and Cole Huckins chipped in with a goal-a-piece.

Desgagnes, McCormick, and Felix-Antoine Marcotty were named First, Second, and Third Stars of the Game respectively.

The Titan finished the regular season with a 21-10-1-1 record.

That's good enough for a second place finish in the Maritime Division, fourth overall.

The Maritime Division's round robin tournament kicks off this week with the Titan slated to face the Saint John Seadogs at home on Thursday.