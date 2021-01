The Acadie-Bathurst Titan has sent forward Mark Rumsey to the Chicoutimi Sagueneens for a sixth-round pick at the 2023 Draft.

General Manager Sylvain Couturier made the announcement on Monday.

Rumsey was picked up by the Wildcats at the 2017 Draft and was traded to the Titan for Liam Leonard over last year's winter trade period.

The St. John's native has notched six points in 14 games so far this season.