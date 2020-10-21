Acadie-Chaleur Senior Hockey League: No games until at least the New Year

The Acadie-Chaleur Senior Hockey League says its season won't be getting underway until at least the New Year.

The League had hoped games would begin in December but with, an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Restigouche Region, decided Monday to postpone the season's opening until at least January 2nd.

It hopes to play at least 15 games plus playoffs.

ICI Radio-Canada reports five clubs have already confirmed their presence in the up-coming season: Chaleur, Dalhousie, Shippagan, and Tracadie, with the possible addition of Miramichi.

(with files from ICI Radio-Canada)