ACOA gives $1.5 million to cold storage facility near Shediac

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) is giving $1.5 million to a cold storage facility east of Shediac.

A release says Maritime Cold Storage in Botsford Portage will use the repayable contribution to expand its current facility by 20,000 square feet.

ACOA says the expansion will help the company meet the demand for cold storage space for seafood, produce and other food products through the Maritime provinces.

The expansion will create a part-time and full-time job, and will see existing part-time employees move to full-time positions.

ACOA's contribution is provided through the Regional Economic Growth through Initiative (REGI) program.