ACOA invests in Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is giving $125,000 to the Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick (AANB).

ACOA says the non-repayable contribution will go towards hiring a co-coordinator to implement the AANB's Agricultural Workforce Development Plan, the goal of which is to bridge existing labour gaps in the agriculture industry.

The plan will building strong retention and recruitment practices through youth engagement, immigration and industry training partnerships.

AANB's mission is to support a sustainable and prosperous agriculture industry in New Brunswick.