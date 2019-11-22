Act introduced to clarify law on enduring powers of attorney and health care directives

The Enduring Powers of Attorney Act has been formally introduced in an effort to clarify the law and eliminate overlap with in the current legislation.

A release from the Department of Justice and the Office of the Attorney General says the new act will govern all aspects of enduring powers of attorney and health care directives, including who may be appointed, their duties, when their authority may be exercised and instructions for health care providers.

"Making a power of attorney is an important step that allows people to prepare for the possibility that they will lose mental capacity and become unable to make important decisions," said Justice Minister and Attorney General Andrea Anderson-Mason.

Currently, provincial law on the matter comes from three different acts, as well as common law.

Anderson-Mason adds the new act will clarify the law on all aspects of the process.