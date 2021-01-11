''Act like you have COVID-19'': Dr. Russell

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health, wants New Brunswickers to act like they have COVID-19.

In an interview when Bell Media's John Knox, Dr. Russell urged residents to make choices in their daily lives as if they have the potential to transmit the virus to others at anytime.

She says everybody in the province has to act like COVID-19 is at their front door, because by the time Public Health can identify a case, it is possible that person has been contagious and potentially spreading the virus for about seven days.

One of the choices New Brunswickers can make is to download the free Canada Alert app, which is an anonymous way for people to know they have been in close contact of someone who is cantagious with COVID-19

Dr. Russell says the app will allow people to self-isolate and get tested without transmitting the virus asymptomatically without knowing.

She added downloading the app will protect New Brunswickers from the increased risk of travel-related cases, the increased risk of the UK variant being introduced and spreading rampantly across New Brunswick, and will prevent any negative impact on the rollout of the province's vaccination program.

In addition, Public Health is asking everybody to be vigilant and get tested, and Dr. Russell says the more people who get tested, the better.

