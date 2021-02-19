Active COVID-19 cases down to 105 with 12 recoveries, 6 new cases reported in N.B. Friday

There are 6 fewer COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick after 12 recoveries and six new cases were reported on Friday.

The new cases reported February 19th include five in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and one in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region).

The 105 active cases, down from 111 on Thursday, break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 7

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 4

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 2

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 89

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are six people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including one who is in ICU.

Overall, 1,417 infections have been reported in the province, with 24 deaths and 1,287 people who have recovered after testing positive.

The seven health zones in New Brunswick remain at the Orange Level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.