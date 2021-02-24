Active COVID-19 cases down to 64 with 13 recoveries, 2 new cases reported in N.B. Wednesday

There are 11 fewer COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick after 13 recoveries and two new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Public Health says the new cases reported February 24th include an individual in their 50s in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) and an individual in their 70s, who is a member of staff at Manoir Belle Vue in Edmundston in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

The 64 active cases in New Brunswick break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 6

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 1

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 0

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 56

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are two people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including one who is in ICU.

Overall, 1,426 infections have been reported in the province, with 26 deaths and 1,335 people who have recovered after testing positive.

All seven health zones in New Brunswick remain at the Orange Level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.