Active COVID-19 cases drop below 50, one new case reported in N.B. Thursday

49 active COVID-19 cases remain in New Brunswick after 16 recoveries and one new case were reported on Thursday.

Public Health says the new case is an individual in their 30s in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) who is a close contact of a previously reported case and is self-isolating.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 dashboard states the active cases breakdown as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 4

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 1

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 0

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 43

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are two people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including one who is in ICU.

Overall, 1,427 infections have been reported in the province, with 26 deaths and 1,351 people who have recovered after testing positive.

All seven health zones in New Brunswick remain at the Orange Level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.