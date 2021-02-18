Active COVID-19 cases drop by 7; Zone 4 moves to Orange Level tonight; N.B. revises vaccine plans

There are 111 active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick after 11 recoveries and four new cases were reported on Thursday.

Public Health says Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) will return to the Orange Level under the mandatory order at midnight tonight, which will return the entire province to that level for the first time since January 17th.

At a press conference in Fredericton, Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, announced the province is considering delaying administering the second dose of vaccine to those at lower-risk of severe outcomes, to protect the greatest number of people in the shortest timeframe.

Russell added the first dose offers more than 90% protection after 14 days, those in the most-vulnerable sectors of the population will receive the two-dose schedule on time, and all New Brunswickers will receive two doses.

She said government plans to have the second dose administered as soon as possible, but the time between the first and second dose for those who are at lower-risk could be as long as 90 days, instead of the recommended 28.

Greg MacCallum, who is leading the vaccine rollout in New Brunswick, says the province is expecting to receive 500,000 doses between April and June, with the goal of giving half the population at least one dose of vaccine by July.

Officials say the four new cases on Thursday are all in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

The 111 active cases remaining in New Brunswick break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 8

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 4

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 3

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 93

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 3

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are five people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including one person who is in ICU.

Overall, 1,411 infections have been reported in the province, with 24 deaths and 1,275 people who have recovered after testing positive.