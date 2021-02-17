Active COVID-19 cases drop to 118 with 15 recoveries and 3 new cases reported in N.B. on Wednesday

There are 12 fewer COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick after 15 recoveries and three new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Public Health says the cases reported February 17th include one case in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) and two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

The 118 active cases, down from 130 on Tuesday, break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 11

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 5

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 4

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 95

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 3

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are six people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including two who are in ICU.

Officials say Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) remains at the Red Level, while all other zones remain at the Orange Level under the province's mandatory order.

Overall, 1,407 infections have been reported in the province, with 24 deaths and 1,264 people who have recovered after testing positive.