Active COVID-19 cases drop to 156 with 10 recoveries and 5 new cases reported in N.B. on Friday

There are 5 fewer COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick after 10 recoveries and five new cases were reported on Friday.

Public Health says the cases reported February 12th include one case in Zone 2 (Saint John Region), three cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region).

The 156 active cases, down from 161 on Thursday, break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 24

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 5

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 7

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 117

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 3

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are six people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including two who are in ICU.

Officials say Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) remains at the Red Level, while all other zones remain at the Orange Level under the province's mandatory order.

Overall, 1,382 infections have been reported in the province, with 22 deaths and 1,203 people who have recovered after testing positive.