Active COVID-19 cases drop to 175, 14 new cases reported on Wednesday in N.B.

There are 8 fewer COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick after 22 recoveries and 14 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Public Health says the cases reported February 10th include one in each of Zone 2 (Saint John Region) and Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and 12 in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

The 175 active cases, down from 183 on Tuesday, break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 28

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 4

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 13

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 127

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are six people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including two who are in ICU.

Government says a positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Marika Care and Education Centre in Grand Falls and the facility is closed for contact tracing on Wednesday.

Public Health has also declared an outbreak at the J.D. Irving sawmill in Saint-Léonard after five COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the facility.

Overall, 1,375 infections have been reported in the province, with 21 deaths and 1,178 people who have recovered after testing positive.