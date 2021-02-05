Active COVID-19 cases drop to 228 with 35 recoveries and 7 new cases reported Friday

There are 28 fewer COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick after 35 recoveries and 7 new cases were reported on Friday.

Public Health says the cases reported February 5th include one in each of Zone 1 (Moncton Region), and Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and five in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

Officials say Zone 1 (Moncton Region) remains in the Red Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan and Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) remains in lockdown, while the rest of the province sits in the Orange Level.

The 228 active cases, down from 256 on Thursday, break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 52

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 9

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 14

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 148

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 1

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 2

There are six people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including three who are in ICU.

1,325 infections have been reported in the province overall, with 18 deaths and 1,078 people who have recovered after testing positive.

To date, 17,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick and 4,460 people have received both required doses.