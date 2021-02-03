Active COVID-19 cases drop to 264, 14 new cases reported in N.B. Wednesday

There are three fewer COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick after 17 recoveries and 14 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Public Health says the cases reported February 3rd include four in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), one in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and nine in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

Officials say Zone 1 (Moncton Region) remains in the Red Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan and Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) remains in lockdown, while the rest of the province sits in the Orange Level.

The 264 active cases, down from 267 on Tuesday, break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 59

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 14

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 12

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 172

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 3

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 2

There are five people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including three who are in ICU.

1,302 infections have been reported in the province overall, with 18 deaths and 1,019 people who have recovered after testing positive.

To date, 17,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick and 4,460 people have received both required doses.