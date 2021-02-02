Active COVID-19 cases drop to 267, 25 new cases reported in N.B. Tuesday

There are six fewer COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick after 30 recoveries and 25 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

Public Health says the cases reported February 2nd include one in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), which remains in the Red Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, and 24 in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region), which remains in lockdown.

included in the new cases in Zone 4 are 19 at Villa des Jardins, a long-term care facility in Edmundston, which has a total of 32 cases.

Officials are awaiting the results of Monday's follow-up testing at Manoir Belle Vue in Edmundston, where there are presently 55 cases.

The remainder of the province remains in the Orange Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan.

The 267 active cases, down from 273 on Monday, break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 62

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 13

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 11

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 173

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 4

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 2

One case reported on January 31 in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) was a false positive and has been removed from provincial data.

There are two people being treated for COVID-19 in ICU in New Brunswick.

Officials confirmed on Tuesday that two of the cases in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) and one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region) are the UK variant of COVID-19.

Two of these cases are related to international travel, while the third is related to travel outside New Brunswick.

1,288 infections have been reported in the province overall, with 18 deaths and 1,002 people who have recovered after testing positive.

To date, 17,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 4,460 New Brunswickers have received both required doses.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced Tuesday that applications are now available for the NB Small Business Recovery Grant through Opportunities New Brunswick.

These grants of up to $5,000 are available to small businesses that have been subject to Orange or Red Level measures for at least one week between October 10, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, contact the Opportunities New Brunswick Business Navigators at nav@navnb.ca or 1-833-799-7966.