Active COVID-19 cases drop to 273 in N.B., 8 new cases reported Monday

**Updated at 2:33 p.m.**

There are ten fewer active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick with 18 recoveries and 8 new cases reported on Monday.

Public Health says the cases reported February 1st include three in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), which remains in the Red Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, and five in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region), which remains in lockdown.

The remainder of the province remains in the Orange Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan.

The 273 active cases, down from 283 on Sunday, break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 74

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 14

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 19

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 157

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 4

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 3

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 2

There are three people in hospital with COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including two receiving treatment in ICU.

1,264 infections have been reported in the province overall, including 645 since January 1st, with 18 deaths and 972 people who have recovered after testing positive.

As of Monday, 17,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 4,460 New Brunswickers have received both required doses.