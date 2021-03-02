Additional COVID-19 death and four new cases reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday

Public Health is reporting the province's 28th COVID-19 related death, as well as four new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

Officials confirmed an individual in their 80s who was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

The four new cases reported Tuesday are in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region) and include an individual in their 20s, two in their 50s and one in their 60s.

The 36 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 4

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 0

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 0

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 27

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 0

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 5

There are three people being treated for COVID-19 in ICU.

Government says a recent confirmed case of COVID-19 in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region) has been identified as a presumptive case of the UK variant of COVID-19 by the microbiology lab at the Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.

A sample will be sent to Winnipeg's National Microbiology Lab for confirmation.

Officials say a case that was confirmed as the UK variant in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) has been determined to not be the variant by repeat sequencing at the National Microbiology Lab.

Overall, 1,435 infections have been reported in the province, with 28 deaths and 1,370 people who have recovered after testing positive

All Health Zones remain at the Orange Level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.