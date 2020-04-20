Additional support announced for Northwood

The provincial government says additional support is being offered to help Northwood implement an emergency plan to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak at its Halifax Campus.

As of Sunday, recovered patients are being moved offsite, additional staff are coming in from across the province, and residents are being tested and treated onsite at the facility.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, says, "This is a very large facility, the virus is circulating broadly, many staff and residents have tested positive, and they need our help."

He adds, "Northwood is an excellent operator and I have confidence in their work."

Premier Stephen McNeil is thanking health-care workers and everyone volunteering to support Northwood during this critical time.

In a press release, Glen Haven Manor CEO Lisa Smith says it's the right thing to do to support staff who wish to answer the call for help from Northwood.

She says, "They are in crisis and they and their residents need and deserve support from across the health care system. We would need to make some adjustments to our operations in order to help Northwood and are willing to do that."

Smith says if every nursing home could offer even one or two staff, that has the potential to make a big difference collectively.