AFMNB lays out its priorities for political parties ahead of provincial election

An association representing over 50 New Brunswick municipalities is laying out its priorities for the province's political parties ahead of the upcoming provincial election.

The Acadie-Nouvelle reports the New Brunswick Association of Francophone Municipalities' wish-list is the recovery of municipal finances, regional development, Official Languages Act compliance, and municipal reform, including full municipalization by 2025.

The association is urging the parties to restore and improve programs aimed at countering regional disparities.

The AFMNB is also calling for the creation of a Rural Affairs Department.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)