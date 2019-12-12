AG can order remediation agreements in 'very rare circumstances,' says Lametti

Justice Minister David Lametti says the director of public prosecutions should be the one to decide whether a company should have access to a remediation agreement to avoid being pursued for corporate crimes, most of the time.

The question of who has the final say on whether a company facing criminal trials should be offered a remediation agreement was at the heart of the SNC-Lavalin affair that rocked the Liberal government earlier this year, prompting ex-justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to resign from cabinet.

The federal ethics watchdog concluded this summer that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contravened the Conflict of Interest Act when he tried to pressure Wilson-Raybould into intervening, as allowed by law, to head off criminal proceedings on corruption charges against the Montreal-based engineering firm.

Lametti won't comment specifically on the case of SNC-Lavalin.

But he says a remediation agreement is ``a legitimate tool'' that belongs ``primarily'' to the public prosecution service, but there are ``very rare circumstances'' where an attorney general can step in and take over the process.

He says in those cases, making the decision public is a way to ensure the minister and the government is held to account for the choice.