Ag Canada preparing report on wild Maritime hops

Agriculture Canada experts are preparing a report on wild hops found in the Maritimes that could benefit the brewing industry.

They have discovered more than 60 varieties that are well-suited to the region's cool, wet, climate.

Researchers have been looking at the chemical composition of each variety to determine their origin, including which hops were brought to the Maritimes from Europe or other locations and which hops are native to the Maritimes.

Their goal is to have five named commercial varieties of wild hops with unique flavours that are available to license at a minimal cost to growers across Canada.

The new Maritime wild hop varieties have key characteristics that could add value to the Canadian brewing industry by introducing flavours and aromas like melon, cotton candy and cucumber.