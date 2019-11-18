Agricultural Alliance of NB seeks farmers' input on addressing worker shortage
The Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick plans to survey farmers for their thoughts on how to address a shortage of workers.
The organization says the workforce in agriculture is getting older with one-third of workers now over age 55.
In addition, three out of five farmers in New Brunswick are over 55.
Alliance president Christian Michaud says this survey is about more than just gathering opinions.
More than 16,000 people currently work in the agriculture industry in the province.