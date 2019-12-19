Agricultural Alliance Working with Government to Address Trespassing on Farms

New Brunswick producers want to stop vehicles from destroying fields, ripping up crops and soil, while creating ruts that can damage equipment and disrupt natural drainage systems.

A release says there is currently no legal recourse in the province, because legislation requires the perpetrator to be caught in the act or with "sufficient" evidence.

Enforcement has also been very weak, and left producers with no meaningful legal options for protection, with the liability and protection onus remains in the hands of producers.

The Agricultural Alliance of NB believes individuals entering private property should be deemed a trespasser unless they have received permission from the landowner.

Christian Michaud, President, Agricultural Alliance of NB, says in a letter the organization has requested that the provincial government engage with them and others to develop meaningful mechanisms of deterrence against trespassing on farmland, and significant penalties for doing so.

He adds the strategies most actively pursued in other provinces include increased minimum fines for trespassers and those who interfere with gates or disturb animals, as well as removal of the obligation to post private land as "no trespassing".

Other jurisdictions are also pursuing the transfer of obligation to the potential trespasser, who must now know where and on whose land he or she is located.

There is also a need to educate law enforcement officials about the serious nature of trespassing and the importance of treating these cases as significant offenses in the eyes of the law.

Trespassing can be controlled to some extent by legislation and enforcement, says Michaud, but the goal should be to prevent it in the first place through a concerted and collaborative educational effort.