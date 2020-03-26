iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

Agriculture sector scrambling to offset consequences of COVID-19 crisis

image.jpg

Canada's agricultural sector is warning of higher prices and potential food shortages if it isn't designated an essential service and allowed to do business as usual during the COVID-19 crisis.

Already people worried about food staples have emptied some grocery store shelves, although governments have all said supplies are secure.

Dennis Laycraft, executive vice-president of the Canadian Cattlemen's Association, says everything should be fine as long as borders remain open to beef exports and meat-packing plants remain open.

Bill George of the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Association says Ottawa must find a workable safety protocol for the 60-thousand seasonal workers that come to Canada every year.

George says he's concerned that if there's much of a delay, consumers could see less produce on store shelves and higher prices for what is available.

Contests