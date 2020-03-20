Air Canada scales back domestic flights, affecting four NB airports

Air Canada has suspended domestic flights at several airports across the country, including four in New Brunswick.

The carrier is scaling back domestic flights from 62 airports to 40.

Flights between Ottawa and Moncton, Saint John and Toronto, and Montreal to Bathurst will be suspended from March 23rd until April 30th, while flights between Fredericton and Toronto will be suspended April 1st to April 30th.

Air Canada says it's working to deal with the impact recent travel restrictions will have on customers and its business and that it's working with Ottawa to help Canadians get home and to support the movement of goods and cargo.

(with files from CBC)