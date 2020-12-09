Air Canada slashing even more routes in Atlantic Canada

Air Canada is cutting more routes in Atlantic Canada starting in the new year.



Effective January 11th, the airline says it will be suspending all flights in Sydney, Nova Scotia, and Saint John, New Brunswick, along with temporarily halting routes in Deer Lake, Newfoundland and Labrador, Charlottetown, Fredericton and Halifax.



Air Canada says it can't continue to operate without financial support from Ottawa.



The move comes after the country's largest airline announced in June the indefinite suspensions of 11 routes in Atlantic Canada and the closure of stations in Bathurst and Wabush.

