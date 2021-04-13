Air Canada will resume service to Bathurst by June: MP

The MP for Acadie-Bathurst says Air Canada will resume service at Bathurst Regional Airport this year.

Serge Cormier shared the news in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, after Ottawa and the airline agreed a $5.9 billion dollar aid package.

One of the conditions of the deal is the resumption of service to regional airports, a move Cormier says will happen at Bathurst Regional Airport no later than June 1st if given the greenlight by Public Health.

Last week, regional carrier PAL Airlines announced a regional service into and out of Bathurst, with flights to begin on August 2nd.

