Air force chief stands by Cyclone helicopters despite emergency landing, fatal crash

The commander of Canada's air force says he has full confidence in the military's new Cyclone helicopters despite several incidents with the aircraft.



Those incidents include an emergency landing in a Halifax park last month and a fatal crash off the coast of Greece last year.



A commemoration was held last week at CFB Shearwater to mark the one-year anniversary of the downing of Stalker 22, which killed six Canadian Armed Forces members.



The mother of one of those killed has since questioned why the Cyclone fleet was allowed back into the air when the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.



Royal Canadian Air Force commander Lieutenant-General Al Meinzinger says he understands families want answers, but insists the Cyclones underwent extensive testing and study before resuming service a month after Stalker 22 went down.



Meinzinger is also playing down last month's emergency landing in Halifax, suggesting it was a minor issue and that the decision to set down in a park was precautionary rather than an indication of real danger.

