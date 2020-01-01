Air Quality Advisory lifted for Minto-Chipman

The air quality advisory issued December 21 for the Minto-Chipman area has been lifted.

The province says the advisory was originally lifted due to smoke from a fire at the TRACC recycling facility in the Minto industrial park.

In a release, Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health, says, ""Due to the fact the fire has been covered with sand and there are no signs of smoke, the air quality advisory has been lifted."

The Department of Health says air quality sampling conducted while the fire was still burning did not show concerning results, and Public Health Officials will continue to work with the Department of Environment and Local Government and other officials to monitor the situation.

Confirmatory air quality sampling is ongoing in the short term and will continue as needed.

The province says a water advisory that warned users and residents on the industrial park water system not to consume water from the system remains in place.

"This particular advisory will remain in place until further assessments and testing of the industrial park water system show that the water is safe to drink," said Muecke.

The advisory includes residents of the W.G. Bishop Nursing Home and staff and users of the Queens North Community Health Centre.