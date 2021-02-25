Air quality approval renewed for Atlantic Wallboard Ltd. Partnership

Government will issue a new Class 1 air quality approval for the Atlantic Wallboard Ltd. Partnership in Saint John on March 31st.

The partnership uses synthetic and natural gypsum to manufacture commercial-grade wallboard products for the construction industry.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

The Department of Environment and Local Government says the approval follows a public consultation process that included a review that ran from June 24th to November 2nd last year.

The company's current approval expires on March 30th.