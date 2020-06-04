Air quality approval renewed for Belledune Thermal Generating Station

The provincial government will issue a new Class 1 air quality approval for NB Power's Belledune Thermal Generating Station.

A release states the new approval will take effect on July 1.

Government says Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

The Belledune Thermal Generating Station was commissioned in 1993, and was the first plant of its kind designed with a scrubber in Canada.

It is the second largest fossil fuel-fired generating station in New Brunswick.