Air Quality Approval renewed for McCain Foods Ltd.

Government will issue a new Class 1 air quality approval for the McCain Food Ltd. Frozen Food Plant in Florencville-Bristol.

The new approval follows a public consultation process that included a public review that ran from August 11, 2020 to December 15th, 2020.

The current approval for the plant, that produces French fries, specialty potato products, cakes, and pizza pockets that are shipped to market, expires on February 28th, 2021.

The new approval takes effect on March 1, 2021.