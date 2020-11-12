ALC: Atlantic Canadians wagered $463K on US presidential race

Atlantic Canadians may not have had a vote in US presidential election, but numbers from Atlantic Lottery suggest they had a keen interest in the race.

Atlantic Lottery's Scott Eagles says $463,000 in ProLine wagers were made on the outcome of the US election, more than any other single event in history, with the exception of the Super Bowl.

Eagles says sales were 15-times higher than they were for the 2016 presidential race.

In a media release this week the ALC says 59 percent bet on Joe Biden winning the election, with 66 per cent of the money wagered expected Donald Trump to take the popular vote.

While ProLine is mainly focused on sporting events, ALC has offered other novelty wagers on such events as the Oscars, Grammys, and the birth of the royal baby in 2019.