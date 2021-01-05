All N.B. Zones return to the Orange Level at midnight, 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

All health zones will return to the Orange Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan at midnight after 27 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

Nine new cases were reported in the Moncton Region, with three in the Saint John Region, eleven in the Fredericton Region, and two in each of the Edmundston and Campbellton Regions.

Tuesday's cases mark the largest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, and 63 new cases have been reported so far in 2021.

There are 80 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with one person receiving treatement in an intensive care unit.

At a press conference in Fredericton Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell urged New Brunswickers to avoid non-essential travel through the province.

Also Tuesday, Premier Blaine Higgs announced a non-repayable grant of up to $5,000 for small businesses who have been affected by Orange or Red Level measures for at least one week between October 10th, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

The grants are provided through Opportunities New Brunswick and are in addition to enhancements being made to the Small Business Emergency Working Capital Program.

Higgs also called on the federal government to provide more vaccines, saying New Brunswick could reach herd immunity "in ten weeks" with the proper supply.

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus is 662, with 572 people who have recovered and nine deaths attributed to the virus.

Overall, 155,253 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.