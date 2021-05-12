All parties in the Commons give approval in principle to pandemic election bill

All parties have given approval in principle to a bill aimed at ensuring a federal election could be safely conducted, if need be, during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bill C-19 passed by a vote of 330-1 at second reading yesterday. Independent MP Derek Sloan cast the sole objection.



It will now go to a House of Commons committee for scrutiny and possible amendments.



The all-party approval came one day after New Democrats joined forces with the minority Liberal government to cut short initial debate on the bill, which had been stalled since its introduction more than five months ago.



Conservative and Bloc Quebecois MPs blasted the Liberals and NDP for colluding to gag democracy on a bill that's supposed to protect it.



All parties profess not to want an election during the health crisis.



But because the Liberals hold a minority of seats in the Commons, an election could theoretically happen at any time.