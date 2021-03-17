All Quebec adults vaccinated by June 24; curfew to be pushed back to 9:30 p.m.: Legault

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says starting today, the overnight curfew in Montreal and its surrounding regions is being pushed back to 9:30 p-m from 8 p-m.



Legault also announced yesterday that his government's goal is for all adult Quebecers who want a COVID-19 vaccine to get at least one dose by Quebec's Fete nationale on June 24th.



But the premier warned that despite the good news about vaccinations, this summer may not be a return to normal.



He issued a warning about the risk of fast-spreading novel coronavirus variants in the province.



Legault says by the end of April, the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus in the province is expected to be the more contagious mutation first identified in the United Kingdom.



Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, said it's too early to say what the situation in the province will look like by June.