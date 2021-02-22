All the jobs lost in 2020 among workers with wages below Canadian average: report

A new report says all the jobs lost in 2020 during the recession sparked by COVID-19 were among workers that earned below average wages.



The CIBC Economics report says Canadians who lost their jobs last year all made less than about $28 an hour.



But the report says the biggest decline in work was among the country's very bottom wage earners, with an hourly wage under about $14.



Benjamin Tal, the report's author and CIBC's deputy chief economist, says the numbers show a dramatic widening of the country's income gap during the pandemic.



But he says the most surprising finding in the bank's research is that higher-income jobs actually grew last year, what he calls an anomaly during a recession.



Still, Tal says the economic recovery during the second half of this year could be rapid.



He says pent-up demand will lead to hiring in service industries in Canada like retail and food service, which will help the economy rebound.



