All the jobs lost in 2020 among workers with wages below Canadian average: report

news-update

A new report says all the jobs lost in 2020 during the recession sparked by COVID-19 were among workers that earned below average wages.
    
The CIBC Economics report says Canadians who lost their jobs last year all made less than about $28 an hour.
    
But the report says the biggest decline in work was among the country's very bottom wage earners, with an hourly wage under about $14.
    
Benjamin Tal, the report's author and CIBC's deputy chief economist, says the numbers show a dramatic widening of the country's income gap during the pandemic.
    
But he says the most surprising finding in the bank's research is that higher-income jobs actually grew last year, what he calls an anomaly during a recession.
    
Still, Tal says the economic recovery during the second half of this year could be rapid.
    
He says pent-up demand will lead to hiring in service industries in Canada like retail and food service, which will help the economy rebound.


 

