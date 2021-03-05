All Zones move to Yellow Level Sunday night, 7 recoveries and 4 new cases reported in N.B. Friday

All seven Health Zones in New Brunswick will move to an updated Yellow Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Making the announcement in Fredericton on Friday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says the change is dependent on case numbers remaining stable, adding she is concerned with rising case numbers in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region).

She added, "If there is a significant change between now and then, we will revisit the decision but currently the Miramichi will move to Yellow along with the rest of the province."

Changes in the Yellow Level include the expanding of the "Steady 10" to a "Steady 15" list of contacts, the return of competitive sports and raising the gathering limit at formal indoor and both formal and informal outdoor gatherings.

A complete list of the updated Yellow Level guidelines is available online.

Four new COVID-19 infections were also announced Friday, including a travel-related case in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and three cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region).

The 33 active cases in New Brunswick break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 4

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 0

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 3

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 16

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 0

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 10

There are three people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including two in ICU.

In an effort to vaccinate as many New Brunswickers as possible, Public Health says it will present a new COVID-19 vaccine plan to cabinet next week.

Dr. Russell said the province is set to receive new shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will allow the scope of the immunization campaign to be broadened.

She noted the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has said the time between first and second doses of vaccine can be stretched to as much as 120 days.

Russell added she is hopeful that all New Brunswickers can receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June.

Overall, 1,447 infections have been reported in the province, with 28 deaths and 1,385 people who have recovered after testing positive.