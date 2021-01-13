Allan Legere, dubbed the 'Monster of the Miramichi', set for parole hearing today

The Parole Board of Canada is expected to consider the supervised release of serial killer Allan Legere during a hearing today.



Residents of the Miramichi area and local politicians have already written to the board urging it to refuse any form of parole for Legere, saying he may still pose a threat.



The convicted murderer, rapist and arsonist, who will turn 73 in February, escaped from custody on May 3, 1989 and carried out four brutal murders, several arsons, and a sexual assault in the Miramichi area before being recaptured on Nov. 24 that year.



According to the board, Legere, who was sentenced to life in prison, has been eligible for day parole since November 2012 and for full parole since November 2015.



In 2015, Legere, who was dubbed the 'Monster of the Miramichi,' waived his right to a parole hearing that had been tentatively scheduled to take place.



Prisoners like Legere who have received life sentences can be refused parole by the board and have no mandatory release date.