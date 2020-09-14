Allardville man sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection with drug trafficking probe

An Allardville man has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking in northern New Brunswick.

47-year-old Danny Smith was sentenced last Friday on charges of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, as well as laundering and possessing the proceeds of crime.

In addition to time in prison, Smith is banned from owning or possessing firearms for 10 years.

Further proceedings slated for November 3rd.

