Allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Vance 'troubling': Defence leaders

Canada's top defence officials say they are troubled by allegations that former defence chief Jonathan Vance engaged in inappropriate behaviour with female subordinates.



Global News reported on Tuesday that Vance allegedly had an ongoing relationship with a woman he significantly outranked.



Vance is also alleged to have made a sexual comment to a second, much younger soldier in 2012, before he was appointed chief of the defence staff.



Vance could not be reached for comment on Tuesday and the allegations against him could not be independently verified.



In a joint statement, Vance's successor Admiral Art McDonald and Defence Department deputy minister Jody Thomas say they take all such allegations seriously, without suggesting they had substantiated these.



They say misconduct by anyone at any rank in the Canadian Forces harms the military's ability to operate and protect the country.

