Ambassador visits Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor detained in China

Canada's ambassador to China has visited two Canadian detained for nearly two years in an apparent retaliation for the arrest of an executive of Chinese technology giant Huawei on a U.S. extradition warrant.



Global Affairs Canada says in a news release that Ambassador Dominic Barton was granted on-site virtual consular access to Michael Kovrig on Thursday and businessman Michael Spavor on Nov. 10.



The federal government says no further information can be disclosed about the meetings.



The pair have been held in China since December 2018, soon after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the company's founder.



The Canadian government says it remains deeply concerned by the ``arbitrary detention'' of Kovrig and Spavor and continues to call for their immediate release.



Canada has accused China of arresting the men to pressure it into releasing Meng, who is under house arrest in Vancouver while she challenges a U.S. extradition order to face fraud charges related to trade sanctions on Iran.